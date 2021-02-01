Kuldeep Yadav Names Ex-India Captain As His Biggest 'Guiding Force' And It Is NOT MS Dhoni

Kuldeep Yadav has been selected in an 18-member squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s upcoming home Test series against England. Ahead of the series, the left-arm spinner interacted with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise. In the interview, as shared by the franchise on their social media platforms, the 26-year-old can be seen chronicling his journey as a youngster into becoming an Indian cricketer and the impact a certain former KKR captain has had on him.

Kuldeep Yadav credits former India and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir for guidance

Kuldeep Yadav was acquired by the KKR franchise ahead of the 2014 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) competition. Playing under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership at the time, the left-arm spinner said that his “life changed drastically” in the KKR camp. He said that Gambhir was always there as a “leader” who offered him assistance every time he required.

Kuldeep Yadav added that Gautam Gambhir used to advise him “what to bowl” depending upon the match situations. He claimed that Gambhir helped him honed his skills before the former Indian cricketer shifted bases to another franchise. Here is a look at the entire interview where Yadav can be seen expressing his admirations for the two-time IPL winning captain of KKR.

Kuldeep Yadav with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav made his international debut in 2017 under the leadership of Team India captain Virat Kohli. However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni often used to pass on tips to Yadav from behind the stumps whenever he came on to bowl. To date, he has represented his national side in six Tests, 61 ODIs and 21 T20I matches.

Kuldeep Yadav among KKR list of retained players 2021

On January 20, the KKR announced a list of their 17 retentions for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Kuldeep Yadav managed to retain his spot, despite a below-par outing in the previous edition of the tournament. He was retained alongside the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan and KKR veterans Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

