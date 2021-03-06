Sehwag Unleashes Carnage At RSWS, Relishes Return With Sachin Tendulkar; Fans Go Bonkers

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag went all guns blazing against the Bangladesh Legends at the Road Safety World Series on Friday as he turned back the clock to put up a vintage 'Viru' display at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. India Legends, led by Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, picked up a spectacular 10-wicket win over the Bangladesh side, with Sehwag being named the man of the match. Sehwag unleashed carnage on Friday with his 35-ball 80 run knock studded with ten boundaries and five sixes. Tendulkar and Sehwag chased down the 110-run target set by the Bangladesh Legends in just 10.1 overs with Sachin remaining unbeaten at 33 runs at the end of the innings.

Sehwag's slammed Mohammed Rafique in the very first over for 19 runs which included three boundaries and a huge six. Ruthless in his approach, the Delhi batsman completed his half-century in a typical Sehwag way with a six-off seamer Alamgir Kabir. Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to

their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag relished his return to the field along with his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar. Master Blaster Sachin hailed India Legends' win as an all-round effort from the team. Tendulkar cherished his return to the field and thanked fans for cheering the side.

Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan.



Was fun to see the ball, hit the ball with @sachin_rt paaji at the other end. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/nBXxLHfPmD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

A brilliant effort from all the boys to win the game for @IndiaLegends1!



Enjoyed every second of being back on the field and it was great to see the audiences back in the stadium cheering for us.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/XrooaX0ZJy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

Fans, too, went gaga over Sehwag's knock, with many devouring his uppercuts and monstrous sixes. Fans also hailed the return of the Sachin-Sehwag duo.

Every generation grows up seeing some dream opening pair like Sachin-Saurav, Sachin-Sehwag. This one is fev from last decade.#SachinTendulkar #Sehwag #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2Cqc9TjJZ6 — सत्यगर्जना🦁 (@Satyagarzna) March 6, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar & Virendra Sehwag was the best opening pair for India.

They understood and complimented each other so well accumlating thousands of runs and winning hearts of billion Indians. pic.twitter.com/EvDhuXQQgf — 🌿Epitomethinker🌿💫 (@Epitomethinker) March 6, 2021

Some things never change. There is only one Sehwag, and no one can be like him 🔥❤#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/3EpeZfOtZi — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) March 5, 2021

Brief scores

Bangladesh Legends 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Nazimuddin 49 (33b, 8x4, 1x6); R Vinay Kumar 2/25, P Ojha 2/12, Yuvraj Singh 2/15) lost to India Legends 114 for no loss in 10.1 overs (V Sehwag 80 not out (35b, 10x4, 5x6), S Tendulkar 33 not out (26b, 5x4) by 10 wickets.

India Legends squad for RSWS 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, and Vinay Kumar.

The remaining matches of the RSWS are set to be played between March 5 to March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Apart from Tendulkar and Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and other legends will also be a part of the series.

