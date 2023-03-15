Tata IPL 2023 Ticket: IPL Ticket Prices And How To Buy Them Online? All Details Here

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a memorable one, featuring exciting performances in batting, bowling, and fielding. The 16th season of the tournament is set to begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. This year's IPL will be played on a home and away basis, leading to high demand for tickets as fans seek to see their favorite players in action.

Ticket sales have already begun on Paytm Insider and Bookmyshow, with a minimum ticket price of Rs. 800 for the GT vs CSK opener. The Mumbai Indians are the only team to have played matches on their home turf over the past three years. Special arrangements have been made for wheelchair-bound fans, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to buy IPL tickets online?

To purchase tickets online, visit the Paytm Insider or Bookmyshow websites and search for the list of ten teams in IPL 2023, each with its name and logo. Click on the team icon you want to watch live, and you will be redirected to a new page with the team's list of matches. Choose the date that suits you best, select a ticket within your budget, and proceed to payment using UPI or Net Banking.

What's different in IPL 2023?

The teams will be divided into two groups respectively, with 5 teams in each group. Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans.

The Indian Premier League 2023 will consist of 70 league matches which will include 18 doubleheaders.

Each team will play two matches against the team of the opposite group and one match against the team of their own group

The Indian Premier League will also host it's 1000th match on 6th May, 2023. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL will be played on the following venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mohali and some matches will be played in Guwahati which will be Rajasthan Royals' second home, and also Dharamsala which is Punjab Kings' second home.

Image: BCCI