Ind Vs WI: Netizens Explode After Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard Clash Over Jadeja's Run Out

Cricket News

Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli was clearly upset over an umpire's decision in Sunday’s ODI match vs West Indies. Twitterati had their say on the controversial run out.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

India skipper Virat Kohli was clearly upset over a poor umpiring call in Sunday’s ODI match against West Indies, where the umpires adjudged Ravindra Jadeja run-out after a long delay.

In the post-match presentation after India lost the first ODI by 8 wickets to hand West Indies a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series, Kohli said that people from outside cannot dictate the game and they certainly cannot ask the umpire about the run-out. He added that India could have scored 15-20 runs more if that could have been avoided. The Indian skipper went on to say that that he had never seen that happen in cricket.

It happened in the 48th over of the Indian innings when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder completed a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. On-ground umpire Shaun George did not declare it out even though Jadeja was short of the crease. The umpire referred to the third umpire after the run out was shown on the big screen, which raised questions on the timing of the referral upstairs after the ball was supposedly dead.

Kieron Pollard walked up to umpire George and Roston Chase followed him. They had casually appealed after seeing the replays. The third umpire ruled Jadeja run out as India captain Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily. A lot of mixed reactions poured in on Twitter regarding the incident. Let us have a look at a few reactions.

Ravindra Jadeja's run out makes Twitter explode

Published:
COMMENT
