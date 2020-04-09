Rajeev Shukla Snubs Shoaib Akhtar's 'comical' Proposal Of An India-Pak Bilateral Series

Following Kapil Dev and Madan Lal, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday brushed off former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Shukla opined that it is a 'matter of fun' as Akhtar is talking about an India-Pakistan match in this time of crisis.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former IPL chairman stated that Akhtar is a 'jolly' and 'moody' man and if he is talking about a cricket match at this moment, then it is a matter of fun. Shukla added that there is uncertainty over IPL and questioned who will allow players to play and spectators to come watch the match.

He also opined that India-Pakistan generally don't play bilateral series and at a time like this when the situation is worst, the match cannot happen and hence the statement by Akhtar is 'comic.' India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2007 and have just encountered each other in Asia Cup and other ICC events after that.

Akhtar proposes bilateral series, seeks India's help

The former Pakistan speedster had proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue like Dubai and suggested that players can be flown out of the city in chartered planes. Akhtar also sought India's help and requested the neighbouring country for supply of 10,000 ventilators to aid Pakistan's crippled medical infrastructure. He added that "Pakistan will remember this gesture forever."

Former India skipper Kapil Dev had earlier rejected Akhtar's proposal and stated that India already has enough money and a cricket match would be putting the lives of cricketers at stake. He also said that India currently has enough money as many members from the Indian sporting fraternity have made donations towards the battle against coronavirus.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan currently has 4,263 cases. On the other hand, India has 5,734 cases as per the most recent bulletin by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

