Team India Coach Makes Massive Yashasvi Jaiswal Claim After A Brilliant Test Debut

The series between India and the West Indies is already underway as the Indian Cricket Team aims for their first ICC trophy sweep since 2013. India will host the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, which will begin on October 5, 2023, and the team may take advantage of this. Their confidence was recently strengthened when the youthful Yashasvi Jaiswal made a century against the West Indies in the opening Test of the bilateral series, which India won by one inning and 141 runs.

3 things you need to know

Jaiswal received the Player of the Match award in the 1st Test of India vs West Indies

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma also recorded 103 runs

R Ashwin made a return to the squad after WTC Final and took 12 wickets in the 1st Test

IND vs WI: Indian batting coach makes a huge statement about the youngster

On his debut, the brilliant young player took advantage of the occasion and demonstrated his great talents by scoring 171 runs. As a left-handed hitter, he was critical in establishing the groundwork for the touring team's batting performance. He not only contributed heavily to the team's win but he was also named player of the match for his great effort. Indian coach Vikram Rathour believes that this rising talent has the potential to play for the national team for the next 10 years. Rathour, a former selector, believes that individuals like Jaiswal have the potential to establish themselves as a continuous presence at the international level. During a press conference the coach went on to say that:

I've been a selector before, and whenever you pick a player, you should do so with the expectation that he will play for India for the next ten years." He has a lot of potential.

What did the coach say about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s performance on the 2nd Day of the 1st Test?

He scored 20 runs off 90 balls before lunch on the second day." That, I believe, was the highlight of the inning for me. It was incredible to witness someone who can play against his character, his typical game, get through that phase, and then score big runs. There is no question that he has tremendous talent and a bright future with the Indian team in all three formats.

On the second day of the first Test, Jaiswal, known for his aggressive batting skills and consistent run-scoring for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, demonstrated a unique approach. He proved his versatility and expertise by tailoring his game to the surroundings.

Jaiswal methodically accumulated about 20 runs while facing more than 90 balls throughout the first session of play in IND vs WI. This methodical approach impressed coach Vikram Rathour, who lauded the batsman's ability to implement a planned adjustment. Rathour cited this as the most notable quality of Jaiswal's performance, praising his ability to adapt and make required modifications based on the scenario.