Team India Fans Find Solace In Jadeja's All-round Show, Say 'thanks Jadhav' For No-show

Team India fans were left in awe and admiration for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he almost got the team across the line in the 2nd ODI at Eden Park on Saturday. Chasing a target of 274 runs, India were bowled out for 251 runs, allowing New Zealand to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match tour and sealed the series as well. Jadeja played an innings-reviving knock of 55 runs, coming in at number six, and stayed till the last in his attempt to get the Men in Blue across the line but fell short after the team was in a sticky situation after losing nine wickets. Fans were left frustrated with India's top-order, which collapsed like a pack of cards, and were even more angry with Kedar Jadhav- who had not bowled a single delivery in the match nor had he contributed with the bat. Netizens took to Twitter to laud Jadeja for his 'all-round' show while Jadhav bore the brunt for not performing as per the expectations.

Fans hail Jadeja, troll Jadhav

There are wins, losses, numbers and stats. Then there are people and emotions. Just sharing a happy picture of his for he gave it all today in every sphere of the game! Presenting India's Triwizard. #jadeja #NZvIND 🦁💛 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/Guc3L2cSkA — umang patel (@ll__umang__ll) February 8, 2020

Jadeja. Take a bow! @imjadeja not easy!! — Akilesh Srikantaiah (@akileshsri) February 8, 2020

Why Kedar Jadhav in the team?

Why shami didn't play today while Bumrah is not performing since last series played against Aussie.@vikrantgupta73 @harbhajan_singh#IndVsNZ — Lov Patsariya (@Lovpatsariya) February 8, 2020

Kedar Jadhav didn't bowl a single ball in both one days...... — Piyush Rathi (@piyushrathi08) February 8, 2020

I really think Kedar Jadhav is only playing this ODI series as he had travelled all the way from India & picked for this series. Manish Pandey had played in T20 in Nz and perform too. So he should have been an automatic choice. What do you feel sir? — Himangshu Deb (@himangshudeb) February 8, 2020

New Zealand win by 22 runs

Earlier, New Zealand were off to a flyer as Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls targetted India's main bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The 93-run opening partnership was cut short by Chahal who trapped Nicholls in front of the wicket. Tom Blundell scored 22 before getting out to Shardul Thakur. An error in judgement by Ross Taylor proved costly for New Zealand as Martin Guptill was run-out for 79. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham soon followed as he was judged LBW for 7 off Ravindra Jadeja.

Soon, wickets started tumbling as Ross Taylor stuck to one end. Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman and Tim Southee came and went in quick succession. The Kiwis were reeling at 197-8 but then Ross Taylor (along with Kyle Jamieson) resurrected the New Zealand innings. They stitched a crucial 76-run partnership to propel New Zealand to 273-8.

