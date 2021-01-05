Jasprit Bumrah Makes Test Debut On Jan 5, 2018 With AB De Villiers As 1st Wicket: WATCH

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has contributed significantly towards team India's success in all three formats with his dependable bowling. The played raised a lot of eyebrows for his unorthodox bowling action when he first broke out into the scene in the Indian Premier League. However, the star cricketer has come a long way and has successfully established himself as the spearhead of India's pace attack. After his heroics in white-ball cricket, the bowler was finally rewarded with his Test cap on January 5, 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah's memorable Test debut against South Africa

A certain section of fans was apprehensive of the fast bowler's success in the longer format. Many believed that the player was best suited for limited-overs cricket, and will not be able to replicate the same success. However, the Indian think tank put faith in the young fast bowler and included him for India's tour of South Africa in 2018.

The 27-year-old donned the Indian whites for the very first time in the first Test match of the series. He had a major responsibility to make an impact right from the first game. Despite the presence of proven campaigners like Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing eleven, Bumrah was successful in impressing the fans with his remarkable bowling spells.

The pacer scalped four wickets in the encounter, and AB de Villiers was Bumrah's first victim in Test matches. The unorthodox fast bowler was given an opportunity to bowl with the new ball during South Africa's second innings, and he made the most of the chance and picked up three crucial wickets. India went on to lose the contest. However, Jasprit Bumrah cemented his place in red-ball cricket as well with a stellar performance on debut.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 3rd Test

The bowler will be next seen in action in the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Sydney. In the absence of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the inexperienced pace attack in the upcoming fixture. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and will commence on January 7.

Jasprit Bumrah career stats in international cricket

The Jasprit Bumrah career stats with the ball in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 16 Tests, he has collected 76 wickets with five five-wicket hauls. In limited-overs matches, Bumrah has bagged 108 wickets in 67 ODIs and another 59 in 50 T20Is.

A look at the Jasprit Bumrah net worth figure

According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about ₹29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. According to Forbes India, Jasprit Bumrah’s earnings in 2019 stood at ₹23.25 crore.

Disclaimer: The above information about Jasprit Bumrah net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image source: ICC Twitter

Video source: Ranepura Hewage

