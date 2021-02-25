Joe Root Memes Flood Social Media After England Captain Takes First 3 Wickets For No Run

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane arrived at the middle with India’s score reading at 99-3. Set to take a massive first-innings lead over England’s 112, the Indian batting order crumbled over the magic arm of visiting captain Joe Root. Out of nowhere, Root picked up three Indian wickets without conceding a run to make up for his failure with the bat on Day 1.

India vs England pink ball Test: Indian batsmen fail against unlikely threat Joe Root

Joe Root opted to roll his arm after the Indian spinners enjoyed a field day on the opening day of the ongoing Test match. With his part-time right-arm off-spin, the England skipper picked up three crucial wickets within the first three overs of his spell. He picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel without conceding a single run.

When he finally conceded runs in his spell, he sent previous Test’s ‘Player of the Match’ R Ashwin back to the pavilion as well. Interestingly, two of his four wickets, including Washington Sundar and Axar Patel were out for ducks while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed for just 1. Here is a look at all of Joe Root’s wickets followed by some of the Indian fans reacting to it.

On the verge to take Five wicket haul. #INDvENG — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 25, 2021

Even Root got 4 wickets here. pic.twitter.com/A5FfTOBhyh — RaVi RaNjAn SiNgH (@ravi_for_you) February 25, 2021

What a pitch! We will have the result within end of tomorrow. — Samarth Gowdagere 🇮🇳 (@gn_samarth) February 25, 2021

India vs England live updates

On Day 1, the England batsmen were folded out for just 112 within 49 overs. Axar Patel collected his career-best figures of 6-38. His senior bowling partner R Ashwin took 3-26 in his 16-over spell. Ishant Sharma, who is playing the 100th match of his Test career, dismissed England opener Dom Sibley for a duck. Later, the Indian batsmen ended the day by being just 13 runs behind England’s total. However, Joe Root and Jack Leech’s bowling spell might as well restrict the hosts to a modest score.

At the time of publishing, India reached 143-9 from 51.4 overs. They are currently leading the visitors by 32 runs.

India vs England pink ball Test live scores

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

