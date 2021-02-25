Last Updated:

Rishabh Pant First Of Joe Root's 5 Wickets, Fans Laud Rohit Sharma's 66 On Rank Turner

Rishabh Pant's wicket set Twitter on fire as discussions about the pitch being used for the India vs England pink ball Test started trending on Twitter.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant lost his wicket cheaply on Day 2 of the India vs England pink ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw came in at a crucial stage when India lost overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma early. It was up to Pant to bail India out of the precarious situation, however, Pant's ambitious drive resulted in his dismissal.

ALSO READ | India vs England live: Ajinkya Rahane And Rohit Sharma Fall Early On Day 2, Jack Leach Sparks Collapse: WATCH

Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparks discussions about pitch being used for pink-ball Test

It all happened on the first ball of England skipper Joe Root's spell. With a left-hander in the form of Pant on strike, Root brought himself into the attack and struck on the very first ball. The England skipper bowled a full delivery and lured Pant to drive. The Indian wicket-keeper missed the turn and drove the ball only to find a thin outside edge of his bat as Ben Foakes completed the formalities behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar has MASSIVE prediction on R Ashwin's playing future

Rishabh Pant's wicket set Twitter on fire as discussions about the pitch being used for the India vs England pink ball Test started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans deemed the pitched used in the ongoing series as unfit for Test cricket. Here's how fans reacted to the Ahmedabad pitch, which helped largely in a part-time bowler like Joe Root ending up with figures of 5-8 in the first innings. Many netizens also lauded Rohit Sharma for being the only Indian batsman to show skill and application while the rest tumbled in virtually single figures.

ALSO READ | India vs England pink ball Test: R Ashwin finally claims Joe Root wicket on Umpire's Call

India vs England live score update

India started their innings with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Rahane. Rohit soon followed the Indian vice-captain after scoring a brilliant 66. Joe Root brought himself into the attack and got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and R Ashwin  At the time of publishing this article, India were bowled out for 145 with a lead of 33 runs, which could be vital as both the teams took an early Tea break.

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test: All about new Motera Stadium's top 10 fan-friendly features

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND