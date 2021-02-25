Rishabh Pant First Of Joe Root's 5 Wickets, Fans Laud Rohit Sharma's 66 On Rank Turner

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant lost his wicket cheaply on Day 2 of the India vs England pink ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw came in at a crucial stage when India lost overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma early. It was up to Pant to bail India out of the precarious situation, however, Pant's ambitious drive resulted in his dismissal.

Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparks discussions about pitch being used for pink-ball Test

It all happened on the first ball of England skipper Joe Root's spell. With a left-hander in the form of Pant on strike, Root brought himself into the attack and struck on the very first ball. The England skipper bowled a full delivery and lured Pant to drive. The Indian wicket-keeper missed the turn and drove the ball only to find a thin outside edge of his bat as Ben Foakes completed the formalities behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant's wicket set Twitter on fire as discussions about the pitch being used for the India vs England pink ball Test started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans deemed the pitched used in the ongoing series as unfit for Test cricket. Here's how fans reacted to the Ahmedabad pitch, which helped largely in a part-time bowler like Joe Root ending up with figures of 5-8 in the first innings. Many netizens also lauded Rohit Sharma for being the only Indian batsman to show skill and application while the rest tumbled in virtually single figures.

Regardless of preparing pitches for home advantage which I get, the last two pitches in India are not fit for Test cricket. Not even lunch on day 2 and 19 wickets also gone. Test matches are 5 days so pitches need to last that long. #INDvENG — Nick Newman (@Nickair75) February 25, 2021

Harsha, what's your take on these pitches? We also had pitches like Chennai 1999 and Kolkata 2001. They provided lot of opportunities and entertainment. Why can't we have pitches like those? — Ma# (@thoughtcheckin) February 25, 2021

So kind of the Ahmedabad groundsman to provide a pitch that allows the players 3 extra days rest. However I assume he's going to be out of a job if India don't win this 50 over per innings test. #INDvsENG — Grumpy Londoner (@GrumpyLondoner1) February 25, 2021

I think the white ball game is now influencing how all these internationals play - including how they prepare the pitches — Tim A Roberts (@Tim_A_Roberts) February 25, 2021

when so called Test experts (Pujara, Rahane, kohli ) are struggling to score on one of the toughest pitches One man stood against all the odds and saved his team from collapse 🙌 Rohit 66(96)@ImRo45 - The saviour of Indian cricket pic.twitter.com/CdCxeFSPnh — Bharath Rohit (@NTvodi_Fan) February 25, 2021

How did Rohit Sharma score an easy 66 on a pitch where batsman are finding it difficult to get to double figures?🥵



Pure class @ImRo45 💥 pic.twitter.com/HZjtOOeMhl — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) February 25, 2021

Well played Hitman!! On a pitch where batsmen from both the teams are struggling he scored a flawless 66, as good as any century @ImRo45



Runs in tough conditions always make me proud as a fan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KYBhbqHLK6 — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 25, 2021

India vs England live score update

India started their innings with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Rahane. Rohit soon followed the Indian vice-captain after scoring a brilliant 66. Joe Root brought himself into the attack and got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and R Ashwin At the time of publishing this article, India were bowled out for 145 with a lead of 33 runs, which could be vital as both the teams took an early Tea break.

