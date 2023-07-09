'Test cricket is after all, Test cricket': Sunil Gavaskar's lethal assessment of Bazball

Ashes 2023: England's newest approach in the longest format has had a mixed response from the sports fraternity. "Bazball' as it is commonly called is the brainchild of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. The Three Lions have been implementing the strategy with sheer perfection before the Ashes but have failed to utilise it against Australia. They are currently trailing 2-0 in the five match Ashes series.

3 things you need to know

should England lose the series, this will be their first defeat under Ben Stokes

The hosts have seen major success since the introduction of 'Bazball'

The Three Lions haven't won the Ashes since 2015

Sunil Gavaskar provides his take on 'Bazball'

(Sunil Gavaskar while speaking at the MAK Pataudi Lecture / Image: BCCI)

England have managed to knock Australia out of their perch in the third Test as they have managed to claim a definite edge at Headingley. The Ben Stokes led England team has had their own way of handling things but Sunil Gavaskar thinks England will have it difficult to work out 'Bazball' against the Australians.

Read More: Mitchell Marsh to be rested in 4th Ashes Test? Aussie legend predicts all-rounder's future

In his column for Mid-day the former Indian opener claimed England's 'Bazball' worked against lesser quality teams only. “As for Bazball, forget it. It happened against lesser quality bowling, but against a top-class Australian attack it’s back to good old grinding batting and not T20 shots.

“Test cricket is after all, Test cricket.", said Gavaskar

Read More: England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates: Play resumes after lunch

England won't change their stance despite severe criticism

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott also criticised this approach. As quoted by Fox Sports the legendary cricketer said, “They (England team) lost sight of the fact that the object is to win and then if you want to entertain then yes, by all means. But why can’t you win and entertain? When you get ahead of yourself – and that’s what England did – they stopped thinking.

"If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus. That’s it, go be a professional circus around the world."

There have been severe debates about whether Test cricket is losing its charm following the arrival of 'Bazball'. England have found significant success with this aggressive approach and despite calls from a section, they will remain stiff on their path. Victories against New Zealand and South Africa speak volumes earlier and they will try to make it happen in this ongoing Ashes too.