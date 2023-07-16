Yuzvendra Chahal Lifts Lid On Why RCB Fail To Win IPL: 'We Had Chris Gayle And KL Rahul'

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has proved to be a formidable force in cricket. He has the highest number of wickets in the Indian Premier League and was also named as India’s one of the greatest wicket-taker in Twenty20 Internationals (T20-I). Chahal left Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021 to join Rajasthan Royals.

3 things you need to know

Chahal has taken 187 wickets in his whole IPL career so far

Chahal took 21 wickets in the IPL 2023

Chahal played for RCB from 2014 to 2021

Also Read: Blessing In Disguise: Yuzvendra Chahal Terms Joining Rajasthan Royals As Best Decision

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his RCB stint

The Indian cricketing audience was not happy when Yuzvendra Chahal was not retained by the RCB team following the conclusion of the IPL 2021 season. Chahal had played a major role in the team's success over the years, so the choice seemed odd. He acknowledged his sadness at being let go after eight years of loyalty to the team in a podcast with famous Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as ‘Beer Biceps’. However, the lack of contact from the RCB administration, who did not even bother to call him to explain the reasoning for their choice, was what pained him the most.



I undoubtedly felt terrible. 2014 was the beginning of my trip. Virat Kohli trusted me from the very first game. However, I feel awful about the decision because I spent 8 years playing for the team. I heard comments like, "Yuzi would've asked for a lot of money," and similar things. I made it clear in an interview that I had not made any requests because of this. I am aware of my merit. The worst part is that I never received a single call from RCB. They didn't even communicate with me,

Yuzvendra Chahal said in the interview that the RCB had promised to buy him in the auction. He was shocked to learn that the franchise did not even try to make an offer for him. In the end, the Rajasthan Royals side led by Sanju Samson purchased Chahal for INR 6.50 crore following a bidding battle involving the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals.



I played 114 or so games for RCB, but they never communicated with me properly. They said they would do all in their power for me. I was OK. After witnessing RCB let me go, I became really upset since I had played for them for eight years. My favourite stadium is Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read: 'I Am The Best Player': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Massive Remark On The Indian Cricket Team

What did he say about RCB’s trophy drought?

Yuzvendra Chahal was asked a clear question about Royal Challengers Bangalore's history of failure in the IPL by Ranveer Allahbadia.

That's a very good question. I have no idea. "I, too, have been looking for an answer for the past eight years. I believe that 2016 was our best chance." We had Gayle and KL Rahul and made it to the final. It saddens me that we worked so hard yet were unable to overcome the last challenge.

Since the 2014 IPL season, Yuzvendra Chahal has been an essential and fundamental part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. He played for the team in 114 games during the course of his stay, demonstrating his talent and influence in each one. In particular, Chahal's efforts at the tricky M Chinnaswamy Stadium, famed for its shorter boundaries that sometimes present challenges for bowlers in controlling the batters, left a lasting impact. Chahal continuously displayed his ability and was a key member of the RCB team despite the difficult circumstances.