Why Was Suresh Raina Not Picked During LPL Auction By Auctioneer Charu Sharma?

Why you’re here: The Lanka Premier League will start on July 31st, 2023, and the auctions for the teams are going on. Many reports have emerged that there was a lot of confusion about the former CSK star who might have made an appearance in the LPL.

3 things you need to know

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020

Suresh Raina did not appear in the IPL 2022

Suresh Raina has participated in Abu Dhabi T10 League and Legends Cricket Trophy

Also Read: Rishabh Pant- Jasprit Bumrah To Play 2023 ODI World Cup? BCCI Tracking Recovery: Reports

Will Suresh Raina participate in the LPL 2023?

According to reports, Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer who retired from international competition in August 2020 and is currently employed as a commentator, did not take part in the current Lanka Premier League 2023 auction. In spite of the fact that Raina's name was originally on the auction list, the auctioneer, Charu Sharma, overlooked it and continued with the auction. Due to this incident, the fans were left confused online and started to discuss the event online.

What happen to Suresh Raina? Did he back off from the LPL auction?? His name wasn't announced?#lpl2023 — Anojan Baskaran (@peaceab95) June 14, 2023

Suresh Raina didn't gave his name for LPl auction . He should take legal action against the LPL organizers to advertise the LPl by his name. — क्रिकेट भक्त (@Ankur55710) June 14, 2023

Also Read: KL Rahul Begins Recovery Process At NCA Post Surgery, Rishabh Pant Drops Hilarious Comment

During the auction, Raina's name appeared on the screen alongside other notable players like Evin Lewis and Rassie Van Der Dussen; the former CSK star was on the 6th list among other stars. However, Charu Sharma,the auctioneer failed to mention Raina and continued without addressing his participation. This unexpected turn of events left viewers and fans furious and confused, as they were eagerly hoping and waiting for Raina's return to the field after a long time.

What was Suresh Raina's bidding price?

Raina reportedly decided not to sign up for the Lanka Premier League 2023 auction. Regardless of his choice, the event planners put his name in the auction pool and set his starting bid at $50,000. Raina and Sri Lanka’s cricket committee have not released a statement about it.

Notably, a similar incident happened in the IPL auction in 2022 when Raina's name was called but no team made a bid, leaving him unsold and failing to appear in that competition. It was anticipated that Raina, a key member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), would be selected by the team, which recently won its fifth title against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. Raina’s illustrious IPL career came to an end, though, when even CSK decided not to make a bid for him where he had spent most of his IPL career. In the IPL, Raina has amassed 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76 and an impressive average of 32. He retired, and for the 2023 IPL season, he joined the Hindi commentary team.