Thailand's Impromptu Dance-off To Entertain Fans During Rain Delay Wins Over Rashid Khan

The final league game between Thailand and Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup might have been abandoned due to rains but it did not stop the former from entertaining the crowd cheering the sides at Sydney. Thailand raced away to 150-3 in 20 overs before rain played spoilsport in the contest. During the rain delay, the members of the Thailand team continued to entertain the fans - this time with their moves on the sidelines as they shook a leg for the audience at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Team Thailand's dance won the hearts of many and even earned them a fan in the form of Afghanistan star Rashid Khan. The video of Thailand's impromptu dance was shared on the world cup handle on Twitter following which it made waves on social media.

Thailand's impromptu dance wins hearts & Rashid Khan

During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off 🕺



Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0wx0Nbzxuy — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Fan of Thailand team now 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 3, 2020

Rain plays spoilsport in Thailand's final game

Natthakan Chantam's cracked Thailand's maiden half-century of the tournament before their final Group B match against Pakistan was washed out on Tuesday. Thailand rode on the performance of openers Cantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) to post 150 for 3 in 20 overs. But the victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch's side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan were unable to begin their chase.

A patient start by Thailand was followed by four boundaries in Anam Amin's second over, Chantam's array of strikes down the ground a sight to behold. The openers kept motoring with Boochatham following up lofted drives with well-timed sweeps, reaching 70 without loss at halfway and becoming just the second side to not lose a wicket in the first ten overs. Runs kept flowing before the partnership finally ended on 93 in the 14th over, Boochatham holing out to long on for 44 off Anam's full toss.

Chantam motored on regardless as Thailand made it to 100 for the first time this tournament. She eventually fell for 56 to a stunning return catch from Diana, with Thailand entering the last four overs with 116 to their name. Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (20 not out) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) ensured the momentum went into the closing overs, striking five boundaries to take Thailand to 150 for three their highest score in T20Is. Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I but their own bid for history was thwarted as the rain began to fall in the innings break.

