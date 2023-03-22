'That Is A Big Statement Coming From A Player Like Him': R Ashwin Comments On India Star

Recently when India qualified for the World Test Championship final, Hardik Pandya was asked whether he would want to be a part of the team that will travel to England to play Australia for the all eminent mace. To this, the all-rounder vehemently denied the potential opportunity saying he hasn't done enough to make his spot in the squad. R Ashwin hailed Pandya for the "big statement" made by him.

After a week or two ago, Hardik Pandya during a presser was asked whether he sees himself as a member of the WTC team. The comments made by Pandya became a huge talking point as he ruled himself out from the opportunity to play in an ICC tournament final. Here's what the 29-year-old said.

"No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven't done 10% to reach there. I am not even a part of 1%. So me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well," Hardik said. "If I want to play Test cricket, I will go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future test series until I feel that I have earned my spot." He added.

R Ashwin all-praise for Hardik Pandya

Noticing the comments made by Pandya, Indian spinner R Ashwin reacted. Ashwin, who has a YouTube channel of his own, used the platform to praise Pandya for what he said. “We often tend to blame others for our failures. We believe in superstitions or find other reasons because at the end of the day we are disappointed. But Hardik has accepted that he isn't eligible to play Test at the moment. That is a big statement coming from a player- like him. Hats off to Hardik Pandya,” said Ashwin.

“Why am I hyping this so much about Hardik? Well, because he led us in Rohit Sharma's absence in the first ODI against Australia. Many have praised saying that he doesn't back down from a challenge. Australia were on course for a huge total. But Hardik played a role in bringing back Siraj and Shami even after the spinners took two wickets because he felt there was something in the wicket for the pacers. To get a team all out for 188 from 155 for three is phenomenal achievement by India,”