FACT CHECK: Is Harry Brook Really The Fastest To Score 1000 Test Runs? Maybe Not

Ashes 2023: The English cricket team defeated Australia in the third Ashes Test match at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds by three wickets. Harry Brook was the hero of the win for the hosts and played a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls. His innings consisted of nine fours. Apart from being the hero of the match Brook also completed 1000 Test runs and took 1058 balls to achieve the milestone.

3 things you need to know

The English cricket team needed 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test

The Aussies were bundled for a score of 224 runs in their second innings

Australia currently lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Is Harry Brook the fastest to reach 1000 Test runs?

Harry Brook hogged the limelight after registering 1000 Test runs and the English youngster has created a buzz with his flamboyant playing style in this particular format. As per records, Herbert Sutcliffe of England is the fastest to achieve this feat and took 12 innings to record the milestone.

If we take a look at the stats from a different perspective then the answer is yes. Harry Brook has become the fastest player to reach 1000 Test runs in terms of balls faced. Brook completed the milestone in 1058 balls which is the fastest by any player in Test cricket. Apart from achieving the milestone, Harry was also playing his tenth Test at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.

(Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a hundred against Pakistan / Image: AP)

Harry Brook went past New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme who achieved the milestone in 1148 balls. Apart from Brook, his teammate Ben Duckett is also on the list, who hit 1000 Test runs in 1168 balls.

Harry Brook's numbers in Test cricket

Harry Brook made his Test debut against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in September 2022 and made 896 runs in his first eight Tests at an average of over 100. Brook also slammed a hattrick of hundreds in the three-match Test series against Pakistan. In the ten Tests Harry Brook has played, he has hit 1078 runs at an average of 64.25 whereas his career also includes four centuries and five half centuries.