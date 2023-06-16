The Ashes: Will Ben Stokes Bowl In The 1st Test? Here's What England Skipper Has To Say

Why you're reading this: After beating Team India dominantly in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, the Australian cricket team under the leadership of Pat Cummins will take on England in The Ashes 2023. The ENG vs AUS Ashes Test series will also be the first major test for English captain Ben Stokes. This will his first Ashes as the skipper of England and he would want to take his team to win the coveted 'urn' after eight years.

3 things you should know

England takes on Australia in the Ashes 2023

The first Ashes 2023 Test will begin from June 16, 2023

The first Ashes 2023 Test will be played at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham

Will England be able to win the Ashes after eight years?

The English team has not been able to win the oldest rivalry in Test cricket for the last eight years and last won the Ashes in 2015. Since then, Australia has been dominant over England and has won the previous three editions of the Ashes. However, Ben Stokes and Co. have a brilliant pace attack that consists of names like James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The English pace duo have together picked up over 1000 wickets in Test cricket and will once again look to hunt in pairs against the World Test Champions.

What is the update on Ben Stokes' knee injury?

The England cricket team captain Ben Stokes has been suffering from a knee injury for a long time due to which he only played the first few games of the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings. He also didn't bowl in the one-off Test against Ireland and now there is still a question mark over his fitness in the Ashes 2023.

READ: ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Live

However, while speaking to 'The Daily Mail' he has himself given an update on his injury and also spoken regarding the team's approach through which they will play against Australia.

The last three days of training have been really good for my confidence. I've bowled every day so far and the intensity has gone up day by day, so I've put myself in a really good place to be able to bowl. What we have done last year shows how we want to play and get the best out of the team and the best individually. We are asked a lot whether we will continue to play like this against Australia and we have made it clear that we play like this against any opposition because it works way more than it doesn't. I don't think we are raising any questions about our cricket despite being against Australia.

READ I England vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch The Ashes 1st Test in India, UK & AUS?

The England team has performed explicitly well under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum and also has changed the complete mindset of playing Test cricket. The team's batsmen play with a fearless batting approach and the bowlers as well have performed brilliantly since Stokes has taken over the captaincy.