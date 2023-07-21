'The greatest ever': Netizens in complete delight after Virat Kohli scored 29th Test ton

In his 500th International match, Virat Kohli has given his fans exactly what they yearned for. After going unbeaten at 87 on Day 1 of the 2nd India vs West Indies Test, taking place at Queen's Park Oval, Kohli continued his cautious approach in the 1st session of Day 2 and registered the 29th century of his Test career. As fans of Kohli are gazillion in number thus, instantly after he made his century the social media became filled with congratulatory messages for former India captain.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli scored his 29th international Test century

The Ind vs WI 2nd Test will go down as Virat Kohli's 500th match for India

Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008

Virat Kohli resgisters 29th Test century of his career

After missing out on a well-deserved century in the 1st India vs West Indies Test, Virat Kohli has finished the job in the 2nd Test and scored yet another ton in international cricket. It is his 29th in Test matches and 76th overall. He was elated after achieving the mark and raised his arms to acknowledge the support of the fans and his teammates.

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli's century

While spectators and other members of Team India applauded Virat Kohli for attaining the esteemed 100-run mark at the ground, the fans watching all over the world made their presence felt via the micro-blogging website Twitter. Netizens erupted after Kohli scored his century and a variety of messages were dropped in respect of Virat Kohli. Here are a few of the many Twitter reactions.

While he looked all set to score a double hundred, but Virat Kohli made his long walk back after scoring 121 runs. He was found short of the crease after Alzarri Joseph's aim hit the stumps and the bid to take a quick single turned costly. However, fans are delighted and courtesy of Kohli's innings India is on track to score a big total in 1st innings.