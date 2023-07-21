Team India batter Virat Kohli etched his name in an elite list of cricketers during the second Test at Trinidad against West Indies as he became the fourth Indian and tenth cricketer in the world to feature in 500 international matches. Virat dominated world cricket for over a decade and has many records to his name. Apart from making records, he has also achieved many milestones and without any doubt is one of the greats of modern-day cricket.

Virat Kohli has scored 25,461 international in a total of 500 matches with 75 centuries and 131 fifties

Virat Kohli was involved in a interesting conversation with Windies wicketkeeper

Virat Kohli has looked in great touch in the 2nd Test and look on course for a century

WI vs IND: Virat-Jadeja lead Team India's fight back

The Indian cricket team had started off well on Day 1 of the second IND vs WI Test wherein openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a second consecutive opening stand. However, the hosts bounced back with four wickets in quick succession. The team's innings was put back on track by Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja and they ensured that the visitors don't lose any other wicket before the end of the first day.

Virat Kohli's mysterious remark on his running ability; Watch

Virat Kohli's passion to play cricket and fitness is something that is a part of cricket folklore. Virat never fails to miss an opportunity to score runs and run with athletic speed between the wickets. Such an incident took place at the end of Day 1 of the second IND vs WI Test wherein Virat was seen pushing Ravindra Jadeja for a second run.

Virat Kohli : Stealing doubles since 2012

However, just before the next ball of the over was about to get bowled, the stump mic caught a comment which spoke:

Stealing doubles since 2012

The netizens were quick to react to the comment and believed that it was Virat Kohli himself who spoke regarding his tremendous ability to run between the wickets. However, the main question here was that did those words really come from Virat's mouth, at first impression the answer will be yes.

Wicket keeper to Kohli - "Stealing doubles since 2012".



Seems Kohli fan. 🤔 — ` (@murdockwa) July 20, 2023

But it has emerged that it was West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva who praised Virat for his tremendous running between the wickets by saying those words, "Stealing doubles since 2012." The follow-up line which was audible after the comment sounded more like Kohli's voice where he was heard saying, "Sorry"?. It looked like even Kohli was stunned hearing the comments from Da Silva.