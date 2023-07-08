'There Is A Big Question...' DDCA Committee Members Share Fresh Update Over Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been solely missed by Indian cricket fans. Since his car accident last year, the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper hasn't taken guard at the crease. He underwent a successful surgery and since then has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He is not expected to take part in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is set to be held in India later this year.

3 things you need to know

Pant has been India's preferred choice behind the stumps

The 25-year-old is considered MS Dhoni's successor behind the stumps

He has featured in 33 Test matches for India so far.

DDCA official shares major Rishabh Pant update

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA Bangalore. The wicketkeeper-batsman has kept his fans updated about his recovery through his social media posts. He is seen hitting the gym, walking without any support and interacting with his teammates in his usual jovial manner. Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress, hoping that he returns soon to entertain them.

The District Cricket Association (DDCA) committee, led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla, met India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at the NCA where the youngster is going through rigorous sessions to make him fit.

In an interaction with ANI, Shyam Sharma offered a quick update on the player's fitness.

He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible.

Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇 pic.twitter.com/XcF9rZXurG — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 14, 2023

Who will replace Rishabh Pant at the World Cup?

Pant has used social media to keep updating his fans about his fitness regime. With the World Cup hovering on the horizon currently, there is a very slim chance of him making it to the final squad for the cricketing extravaganza. The likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan might have a golden chance to prove their worth in the upcoming World Cup campaign as they are likely to be considered in the absence of Pant.

With inputs from ANI