'there will be a question mark': Wasim Jaffer raises concerns on Indian pacer's fitness

Jasprit Bumrah has started practising at the nets following his return after a long hiatus. The pacer was injured since September last year and missed the T20 World Cup and World Test Championship respectively. The Mumbai Indians pacer also missed the IPL 2023 and with the ICC Cricket World Cup emerging ahead, his fitness could be a key concern.

BCCI issued a fitness update on Jasprit Bumrah

BCCI recently issued a major update on Bumrah's fitness. Alongside Prasidh Krishna, the statement issued by the board indicated they are happy with his fitness.

"The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.”

Former Indian opener raises concern about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

Bumrah has been a mainstay of Indian bowling but persistent injury issues have hurt his progress in recent times. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer insisted Bumrah is an important part of the Indian setup but there will be questions whether he would be able to bowl at full throttle.

“He is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year. However, he needs to come back to fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace,”

“He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats. However, keeping the World Cup in mind, he is a very important player. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions. He is a senior player as well. Bumrah will remain the leader of the pack in the World Cup. So it is extremely important for him to get fit.”