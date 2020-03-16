Team India Head Coach WV Raman Backs Squad After Women's T20 WC Final Loss In Australia

Indian Women's team Head Coach WV Raman on Monday backed the squad despite falling short in the final of the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India was defeated by defending champions Australia in the recently concluded T20 World Cup washing away India's hopes of a maiden title win. Head Coach Raman stated that the girls performed as a unite despite reports suggesting that the team was dependent on only one or tow individuals.

Speaking to sports daily, Raman attributed the loss to the week leading up to the final in which the squad lost momentum as they did not get to play. The semi-final against England was washed away due to rains and India progressed to the finals having ended the group stage above England.

The Head Coach also exuded confidence in the side as he added that if the squad can replicate what they did in Australia, it will give a lot of confidence to all the girls who played there and all those who play later. Furthermore, he added that the team fought well, coped up with challenges and definitely did themselves proud.

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma had failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

