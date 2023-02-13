"This Innings Means A Lot": Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Thoughts On Her Knock



After playing a match-winning knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Jemimah Rodrigues reveals what she feels about her innings. Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 53 of 38 to take India home. She was adjudged as the Player of the match.

On Sunday, India started their ICC T20 Women's World Cup campaign on a successful note. Batting second the Harmanpreet Kaur led team registered their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup. Chasing a decent total of 149, India got off to a solid start with Shefali Verma and Vastika Bhatia putting together 38 runs on the board. After Bhatt's dismissal, Jamimah Rodrigues came in at three and anchored the innings to eventually amass 53 runs. Rodrigues laid forth a crucial partnership of 58 with Richa Ghost to take India past Pakistan's total. India got the win by 7 wickets and it was Rodrigues, who became the player of the match.

After the match in the post-match presentation the chief architect of India's victory, Rodrigues, presented her thoughts about the innings she played. An emotional batswoman stated that the innings mean a lot to her. "This innings means a lot to me. Hadn't been getting scores for a long time."

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also heaped praise on the 22-year-old in the ceremony. she said, "Pakistan batted well but at the end of the day, we wanted to win the game. Jemimah and Richa batted really well," Kaur said in the post-match presentation. Kaur also said, "All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves. Good sign for us."

With this win, India are placed on second place in the Group B. India will next face West Indies on Wednesday.

ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played from 10 to 26 February in South Africa. With 10 teams contesting in the tournament, a total of 26 matches will be played across the timeline.