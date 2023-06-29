'This Is Ridiculous': Agitated R Ashwin Makes His Thoughts Clear On ICC Title Drought

The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup was recently announced, revealing that India will face Australia in their opening match. One of the team's most highly anticipated clashes is against Pakistan at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. India, aiming to break a decade-long ICC title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory, is led by captain Rohit Sharma and has high hopes for the tournament being held in their home country.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held from October 5 to November 19

India's last World Cup victory came under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2011

Team India has not won a single ICC title since the Champions Trophy win in 2013

Ashwin blasts critics of Team India

Ashwin expressed his frustration with the recurring question of whether India can end their ICC trophy drought, stating that India is a strong team with a genuine opportunity to succeed. While Ashwin acknowledged that every cricket match starts with an even 50:50 chance, he emphasized India's favourable position for the upcoming World Cup. Ashwin said:

India have a great chance to win the trophy this year. In fact, we went into the 2019 World Cup as strong favorites. But all the teams have had equal chances during every ICC event. If you ask me, any cricket match starts 50:50. But India do start as favorites ahead of this 2023 World Cup.

Of course, the whole social media buzz will be about whether India will be able to get an ICC trophy. We have been following this theme for so many years now of asking, "Can India end the ICC Trophy drought?" If you ask me, this is ridiculous, guys. India is a strong team. Except for a few factors, India has a great chance this time around.

Regarding the scheduling, Ravichandran Ashwin shared his wish for day/night matches to begin at 11:30 AM or 12 PM to counteract the dew factor. He explained that since the World Cup takes place in October when dew is likely; he wanted to avoid any disadvantage caused by it. Ashwin compared this to the 2011 World Cup, which occurred just before summer and had matches starting earlier in the day. Unfortunately, his desired timing did not materialize for the tournament.

But one thing that I wished for when it comes to the timing of the tournament didn't materialize. I wanted all the games to start at 11.30 AM or 12 PM to completely negate the dew factor. See, this World Cup will take place in October

India's hopes are high for the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Ashwin confident of the team's chances and considering their favourites for the title. The tournament's schedule and the potential impact of the dew factor have been points of discussion, but India remains determined to end their ICC trophy drought.

