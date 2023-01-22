New Zealand Lose Top Spot In ODI Rankings After Defeat In 2nd ODI, England Surge To No. 1

New Zealand have slipped to number 2 in MRF Tyre ICC One Day International Rankings after Team India's dominating win in Raipur. World Champions England have surpassed New Zealand and have become the new number in the MRF Tyre ICC One Day International Rankings.

England regain the top spot

Before the second ODI against India New Zealand sat on number 1 position with 115 rating points whereas England were on number 2 with 113 rating points. Australia and India were in number 3 and 4 positions with 112 and 111 rating points. After New Zealand lost to India by 8 wickets in Raipur, New Zealand came down to 113 rating points and 3166 overall points. Team India also raised up from 111 to 113 rating points after the win.

Now, England, New Zealand and India all were at 113 rating points but with England having more overall points they became the new number 1. In the present case England, New Zealand and India are the top three teams in the MRF Tyre ICC One Day International Rankings.

New Zealand's batting in the second match against India was completely outplayed as the Indian bowlers were absolutely against the Kiwi batsmen. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami completely broke New Zealand's batting backbone by sharing 4 wickets amongst them.

At one point New Zealand were reduced to 15/5 and the other Indian bowlers also chipped in and made equal contribution. India got an easy target of 109 which they chased with ease.

New Zealand also lost to India in the first One Day in Hyderabad by 12 runs. Shubman Gill played a record breaking innings of 208 and also became the youngest batsman to enter the 200 club. Shubman also surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs. India set New Zealand a gigantic target of 350 runs for which they battled hard but they couldn't get over the line in the end.

New Zealand have a very good One Day team and they also showed this by defeating Pakistan in their home den. New Zealand also are 2019 and 2015 world finalists. Seeing all this the Kiwis have a good chance to win the 2023 world cup.