Thought Karthik Was More Natural Than MS Dhoni: Taibu's 'different And Odd' Analysis

MS Dhoni's lightning-fast action behind the stumps is a delight for fans to watch and former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu thinks no different. The former Zimbabwe skipper credited Captain Cool's odd and different technique for his success as a special keeper alongside other factors including hand-eye coordination and mental toughness. MS Dhoni's fiery speed in dislodging the bails in the blink of an eye is a nightmare for many batsmen to date, with the former Indian skipper rarely missing the mark in his career that has spanned over 15 years.

'Very different and odd technique'

Talking on his YouTube channel, Taibu recalled the first time he saw MS Dhoni and revealed that at that time he felt Dinesh Karthik was more 'natural' than Captain Cool himself. Recollecting the details of the incident, Taibu revealed that he had met MS Dhoni for the first time when he came along with India A side. Taibu provided an in-depth analysis of MS Dhoni's keeping skills, explaining why he was different from other keepers and yet managed to remain on top. The odd and different approach, according to Taibu, works in favour of MS Dhoni even for his batting as well apart from 'great hand-eye coordination' and exhibiting mental toughness.

"Now, the way he (MSD) keeps, his hands are not always together like you always have the little fingers together... when he catches his hands are always not like that... "But he always manages to catch the ball and whip the bails in a flash with a very different technique...very different and odd technique," Taibu added. "Normally if you don't look the part, so to speak,it's easy for coaches to just put you aside. But Dhoni backs that up with statistics," Taibu added.

MS Dhoni's future hangs in balance

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be shelved tentatively, MS Dhoni's return to the Men in Blue looks bleak. The former skipper, who is on a sabbatical since India's exit from the World Cup in 2019, was expected to return to action finally in the IPL. Further, scores of former cricketers and his teammates believed that a typical MSD-like in the IPL was Dhoni's last option to make a comeback to the national side and with the IPL being postponed, many are predicting the curatains to be drawn on his glorious career. However, Dhoni himself hasn't spoken a word about his future, thereby keeping the whole cricketing world in the dark about what lies ahead for him.

