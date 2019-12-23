Throwback: MS Dhoni's Unbeaten 183 Against Sri Lanka Remains Unique To Date, Here's Why

MS Dhoni's illustrious cricketing career at the highest level completed one-and-a-half decade i.e. 15 years on Monday. It was on this very day in 2004 that Dhoni had made his debut against Bangladesh where he was run out for a golden duck. However, even before he had completed his first year in international cricket, he had already emerged as the 'Next Big Thing' with two centuries to his name. One was that famous ton against arch-rivals Pakistan which was also his maiden ODI century and the next one came after a wait of almost seven months against Sri Lanka. However, that ton in Jaipur was one of a kind and here's the reason why.

MS Dhoni registers his highest ODI score against Sri Lanka

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had brought up his maiden ODI ton earlier in the year against Pakistan went on to register his highest score in the 50-overs format against the Marvan Atappatu-led Sri Lanka who had toured India in October-December of 2005 for seven ODIs and three Tests.

Chasing a stiff total of 299 after Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara's brilliant knock of a 147-ball 138, India had lost the wicket of the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar after which MS Dhoni walked out to bat at number three and once he got set, took the attack on the Lankan bowlers. Surprisingly, Sehwag who used to bat aggressively was happy playing the supporting knock and let the youngster take charge. Even after the dismissals of Sehwag and skipper Rahul Dravid, Mahi continued to play his attacking game and went on to register his second ODI ton. On this occasion, he also registered his maiden 150. He finished at an unbeaten 145-ball 183 at a strike rate of 126.20 including 15 boundaries and 10 maximums as India got home by six wickets and 23 balls left.

Why Dhoni's unbeaten 183 remains unique to date?

MS Dhoni's knock of an unbeaten 183 still remains his highest score in ODI cricket. However, it also went on to create a unique record that is yet to be broken by a wicket-keeper batsman. Dhoni had surpassed the Australian great Adam Gilchrist's previous best of 172 against Zimbabwe in 2004 to register the highest score for a wicket-keeper batsman in the 50-overs format.

