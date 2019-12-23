As MS Dhoni Completes 15 Years In World Cricket, Here's The Best Knock Of The 'Finisher'

MS Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Sunday. Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain as he is the only skipper to win all the three major ICC titles which include the ICC World T20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011& ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Apart from these triumphs, he has also led India to the summit of the ICC Test rankings in 2009 as well as the 50 and 20-over Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 & 2016 respectively. Meanwhile, MSD is also known for his ability to finish the game and has been a world-class finisher. So without any further ado, here's the best knock of the 'Finisher'.

READ: CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Thala Dhoni on completing 15 years in international cricket

World Cup 2011 Final: When Dhoni finished it off in style

MS Dhoni, who was captaining India in that World Cup, did not have a good tournament with the bat. However, he saved his best for the final. Dhoni surprised the viewers when he came out to bat ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh after India were 114-3. He started on a cautious note by rebuilding India's innings along with Gautam Gambhir, after young Virat Kohli's departure. Soon, the 'Captain Cool' took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the Wankhede Stadium. Mahi added 109 runs with Gautam Gambhir before the latter was castled by Thisara Perera for a splendid 97. By the time Yuvraj came out to bat when India's scorecard read 223/4, MSD was well-set and India were 54 runs short of the target.

There was no looking back from there on as Dhoni continued the onslaught on the Lankan bowlers including Lasith Malinga who had removed Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in his first spell. Then the moment came when Dhoni decided to make a statement. With just 4 runs needed off 11 balls, the skipper could have finished it by taking singles, but this was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has always surprised everyone with his smart cricketing brains. Nuwan Kulasekara bowled a slower delivery as Dhoni lofted him into the stands and the fans erupted in joy.

READ: MS Dhoni is an asset to any team and knows what's best for him, says Brian Lara

Ravi Shastri's golden words on-air post the winning six

"Dhoni finishes off in style. It's a magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room and it's an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals," said Ravi Shastri from the commentary box.

READ: Rohit Sharma likely to skip Sri Lanka T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan set to return: Report

READ: Jadeja: Need to prove to myself, not world, that I can play ODIs