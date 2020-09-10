THU Vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

Thunder Cricket (THU) are all set to take on the Northern Diamonds (NOD) in a league match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Aigburthground in Liverpool. The match between the two teams will be played on Thursday, September 10 at 3 pm IST. Here is a look at our THU vs NOD match prediction, THU vs NOD Dream11 team and the probable THU vs NOD playing 11.

THU vs NOD live: THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction and preview

Thunder are currently third in the North Group after three matches winning one and losing two matches so far. Thunder come into the match after losing their previous one against Central Sparks by 8 wickets and the match against a strong NOD side will be yet another stern test. Natalie Brown is the Thunder's leading run-getter in the tournament, however, the match against NOD will only make it tougher for her to add to her tally.

Coming to the Diamonds, they have won all the three matches played so far in the tournament and will be looking to make it 4 out of 4. Natalie Sciver is currently the leading run-getter for the side in the tournament and NOD will be depending on her to continue her good form with the bat. Meanwhile, Katherine Brunt is their leading wicket-taker in the side with 6 wickets and will look to continue her good work with the ball.

THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction: THU vs NOD Dream11 team, squad list

THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction: THU vs NOD Dream11 team: THU squad

Alex Hartley (C), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Laura Marshall, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NOD Dream11 team: NOD squad

Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Burnt, Linsey Smith, Natalie Sciver, Bess Heath, Holly Armitage, A Campbell, L Dobson, R Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, L Tipton, H Fenby, P Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, R Slater and E Telford.

THU vs NOD playing 11: THU vs NOD team news

Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Emma Lamb will be unavailable for the clash against Diamonds as they prepare for the Vitality IT20 series with West Indies later this month.

THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction: THU vs NOD Dream11 top picks

H Armitage

A Hartley

J Gunn

THU vs NOD Dream11 team

THU vs NOD match prediction

As per our THU vs NOD match prediction, NOD will be favourites to win the match

Please note that the above THU vs NOD match prediction, THU vs NOD Dream11 team and THU vs NOD top picks are based on our own analysis. The THU vs NOD Dream11 team and THU vs NOD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Thunder Cricket Twitter