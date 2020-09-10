TKR Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All CPL 2020 Final Info

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the St Lucia Zouks in the much-awaited final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The TKR vs SLZ live match will take place on September 10, Thursday at 7:30 PM. Fans can play the TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is a look at our TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 team and the TKR vs SLZ Dream11 top picks.

After 11 hard-fought matches, comes the game of #TheHomeRun that stands between the perfect championship and us. We are ready for the big fight! 💪



Tune in to the TKRvsSLZ #Final live 📺 September 10 @ 10:00 A.M 🇹🇹 / 7:30 P.M 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RRPkrFFsBH — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) September 9, 2020

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction and preview

While Trinbago Knight Riders will be looking to win their fourth Caribbean Premier League title, St Lucia Zouks will be hoping to win their first-ever championship. Trinbago Knight Riders have been the best team throughout the competition by far, winning all of their 11 matches in the CPL 2020. Kieron Pollard’s men powered their way to the semi-final with a dominating victory over Jamaica Tallawahs, beating them by nine wickets.

On the other hand, St Lucia Zouks led by Daren Sammy, are coming on the back of a comprehensive semi-final victory as well. St Lucia Zouks bowled out Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second CPL 2020 semi-final for just 55 runs, chasing down the total in under five overs to book their place in the final. Trinbago Knight Riders will come into the match as favourites, with the side having defeated the St Lucia Zouks twice already in the CPL 2020 league stage.

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: Likely TKR vs SLZ playing 11

Here is the likely TKR vs SLZ playing 11 for the TKR vs SLZ Dream11 team -

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan

TKR vs SLZ live: top picks

Here's our TKR vs SLZ Dream11 top picks for the TKR vs SLZ Dream11 game

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo

St Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Zahir Khan

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team

Here's our TKR vs SLZ Dream11 team for our TKR vs SLZ live match

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons (C), Najibullah Zadran, Darren Bravo, Rahkeem Cornwall

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine (VC), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Zahir Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

As per our TKR vs SLZ Dream11 match prediction, TKR are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper and in form.

Note: The TKR vs SLZ Dream11 match prediction, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 top picks and TKR vs SLZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TKR vs SLZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

