KE Vs AS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Kabul Eagles (KE) are all set to face Amo Sharks (AS) in a league match in the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 10 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our KE vs AS match prediction, KE vs AS Dream11 team and the probable KE vs AS playing 11.

KE vs AS live: KE vs AS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are rooted at the bottom of the points table heading into this match. While the Eagles have won and lost 1 match from the 2 matches they've played so far, the Sharks are rooted at the bottom of the table without any wins and would be looking to put up their first point on the board.

The Eagles come into the match after a win against defending champions Mis Ainak Knights in their previous encounter, while the Sharks were beaten by Band-e-Amir Dragons. With two points on offer Sharks will look to register their first win of the tournament, while a win for the Eagles will help them move up the points table.

KE vs AS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs AS Dream11 team

KE vs AS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs AS Dream11 team: KE squad

Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

KE vs AS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs AS Dream11 team: AS squad

Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Fitratullah Khawari, Abdul Wasi, Batin Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hayatullah, Imran Mohammadi, Javed Ahmadi, Juma Gul, Sayed Nasratullah, Yousuf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail, Qasim OryaKhail, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Haji Murad Muradi.

KE vs AS Dream11 prediction: KE vs AS Dream11 top picks

Noor Ali Zadran

A Omarzai

Yamin Ahmadzai

KE vs AS Dream11 team

KE vs AS live: KE vs AS match prediction

As per KE vs AS match prediction, KE are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KE vs AS Dream11 prediction, KE vs AS top picks and KE vs AS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KE vs AS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter