HAM Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Hampshire Cricket will battle it out against Sussex Cricket County in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played on Thursday, September 10 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Here is our HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction and HAM vs SUS Dream11 team for the match that will commence at 11:05 pm IST.

HAM vs SUS Live: HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Sussex Cricket County occupy the third spot in the South Group table, having bagged five points in four games. On the other hand, Hampshire Cricket have bagged just one victory from the four matches they've played in the campaign, with three points to their credit. Sussex have a better head-to-head record against Hampshire, winning three of their past five meetings, while two fixtures were abandoned.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction: HAM vs SUS Dream11 team, squad list

Hampshire Cricket: Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Delray Rowlins, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr

Sussex Cricket County: Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomson, David Weise

HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction: HAM vs SUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: James Vince, Delray Rowlins, Luke Wright (c), Harry Finch

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson (vc)

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Mitch Claydon, Chris Wood, Keith Barker

HAM vs SUS Live: HAM vs SUS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Hampshire Cricket: Ravi Bopara, Luke Wright

Sussex Cricket County: James Vince, Liam Dawson

HAM vs SUS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the head-to-head stats, Sussex Cricket County start off as the favourites against Hampshire.

Note: The HAM vs SUS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The HAM vs SUS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Hampshire Cricket Twitter