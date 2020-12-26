THU Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Sydney Thunder (THU) to lock horns with Melbourne Renegades (REN) in Match 14 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season on Saturday, December 26 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The THU vs REN live streaming will commence at 12:40 pm IST. Here is a look at our THU vs REN match prediction, top picks for THU vs REN playing 11 and THU vs REN Dream11 team.

THU vs REN Dream11 prediction: THU vs REN live match preview

Sydney Thunder have been the more impressive side out of the two in the competition so far. Having played three matches in the league so far, the side have lost only a single encounter. They are currently placed at the fifth position, and a victory in the encounter will help them improve their position significantly. Thunder lost their opening game against Melbourne Stars. However, they have bounced back and have the momentum on their side after claiming two successive wins.

ALSO READ | 30% Smith, 30% Warner & 30% Rest: Kris Srikkanth Breaks Down The Australian Batting Lineup

Melbourne Renegades are placed just below the Sydney Thunder on the points table. They have managed to win only a single fixture so far in the T20 league. Their campaign began with a comprehensive win, however, they have lost both their subsequent encounters. Both the teams have star-studded line-ups, and an entertaining clash is on the cards.

Santa left a few gifts under the tree for Boxing Day.



Includes the return of Finch ✅

The addition of Imad Wasim ✅

An 18-man squad for tonight's clash with the Thunder ✅ https://t.co/MlOzciO8bW#Squad | #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/AYVoVSsfpZ — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 25, 2020

THU vs REN Dream11 prediction: THU vs REN squads

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Does Not Lose Focus Despite Collision, Takes An Absolute Blinder

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Presented With India's 297th Test Cap By Ravi Shastri At MCG: WATCH

THU vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for THU vs REN playing 11

D Sams

A Hales

A Finch

S Marsh

ALSO READ | Debutants Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj Team Up To Dismiss A Well-set Marnus Labuschagne

THU vs REN match prediction: THU vs REN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Harper

Batsmen: C Ferguson, S Marsh, R Rossouw, A Hales, A Finch (vc)

All-rounders: D Sams (c), B Cutting

Bowlers: K Richardson, C Green, N Mcandrew

THU vs REN live: THU vs REN Dream11 prediction

As per our THU vs REN Dream11 prediction, THU will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The THU vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and THU vs REN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The THU vs REN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Thunder Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.