TIG Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will feature in the 7th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Saturday, November 14. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TIG vs TUS match prediction and TIG vs TUS Dream11 team. The TIG vs TUS live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020
Both teams have had an impressive start to the tournament. Tigers XI have been the most dominant side out of the six teams in the competition. They are yet to face their maiden loss in the competition and are the table toppers with two wins to their name. Tuskers XI started their campaign on a promising note with a thumping win over Lions XI. Their latest encounter was abandoned due to rain on Friday. Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the fixture to continue their winning run in the competition.
Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A
Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav
Batsmen: R Ragupathy (c), N Kangayan, A Subramanian, N Salekar
All-rounders: P Ratnaparkhe (vc), I Naha, F Ahmed
Bowlers: S Santhamoorthy, K Nair, S Udeshi
As per our TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, TUS will be the favorites to win the match.
