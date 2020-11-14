TIG Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will feature in the 7th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Saturday, November 14. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TIG vs TUS match prediction and TIG vs TUS Dream11 team. The TIG vs TUS live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

TIG vs TUS live: TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have had an impressive start to the tournament. Tigers XI have been the most dominant side out of the six teams in the competition. They are yet to face their maiden loss in the competition and are the table toppers with two wins to their name. Tuskers XI started their campaign on a promising note with a thumping win over Lions XI. Their latest encounter was abandoned due to rain on Friday. Tigers XI and Tuskers XI will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the fixture to continue their winning run in the competition.

ALSO READ | PCB To Review Misbah's Performance Only After Next Year's WT20

TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TIG vs TUS Dream11 team

TIG squad for TIG vs TUS Dream11 team

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev Wishes Happy Diwali To Fans, Announces He's 'happy And Healthy'

TUS squad for TIG vs TUS Dream11 team

Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A

ALSO READ | Chennai Gives Special Mention To The BCCI For Making IPL 2020 Possible 'against All Odds'

TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TIG vs TUS playing 11

R Raghupathy

Y Jadhav

P Ratnaparkhe

N Kangayan

TIG vs TUS match prediction: TIG vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav

Batsmen: R Ragupathy (c), N Kangayan, A Subramanian, N Salekar

All-rounders: P Ratnaparkhe (vc), I Naha, F Ahmed

Bowlers: S Santhamoorthy, K Nair, S Udeshi

ALSO READ | Perth Scorchers Sign New Zealand Power-hitter Colin Munro For Upcoming BBL 2020/21 Season

TIG vs TUS live: TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction

As per our TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, TUS will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TIG vs TUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TIG vs TUS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry Website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.