Coronavirus: Tim Paine Addresses Australian Fans After Cricket Events Get Cancelled

Australia Test captain Tim Paine recently addressed the fans following the cancellation of cricketing activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has led to cricket-playing nations calling back their players from various tours and suspending all domestic matches to keep players safe from the virus. Recently, the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series was also called off for precautionary reasons and to protect the players.

Tim Paine addresses fans over coronavirus issue

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine took to Twitter and addressed the fans following the cancellation of the cricket season. Tim Paine also thanked fans for their support and patience during the testing time. Here's what he had to say.

In these testing times, we thank you for your patience and support. Here's a message from your men's skipper on behalf of Australian Cricket. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/10jlHl1wYZ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 18, 2020

IPL 2020: Australian players could miss the tournament due to coronavirus

According to the latest media reports, Australian players could be blocked by Cricket Australia from competing in IPL 2020. The IPL postponed news was recently announced with the league being moved from March 29 to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit the Australian players to participate in the upcoming IPL season.

Big names like Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will reportedly not travel to India under the prevailing circumstances. Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in the 2020 IPL auction after being brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.50 crore. Glenn Maxwell was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction.

IPL Postponed: BCCI could lose ₹3,869.5 Crore in broadcast revenues says report

According to recent developments, the BCCI could face losses amounting to a reported ₹3,869 crore. These losses would come in the form of the broadcast and digital revenues that the BCCI was supposed to earn from the sponsors. According to reports, one of the IPL's primary broadcasters sold off most of their advertising spots for the IPL, two months ahead of the tournament's original starting date. Last Saturday, the BCCI held a meeting with the IPL team owners and key stakeholders as the group brainstormed on how the IPL could be held without being detrimental to the health of those involved, fans and players alike.