Tim Paine Challenges India To Beat 'ruthless' Australia Next Year

During an interview, Australian Test captain Tim Paine revealed that his team had defeated Pakistan and New Zealand at their home. He said that they've been keeping their ruthless streak alive. He added that they will present an even stiffer challenge to Team India when they visit Australia next year. Tim Paine said that he believes in his team as they have proved themselves time and again. He added that all the players have increased their skills and have become very ruthless after playing in many Test matches.

"We've probably become more ruthless which was something we wanted to be ... We've got great quality throughout our side and it's a very exciting team to be part of."

Tim Paine talks about the upcoming Test series against India

Calling the upcoming series as a "mouthwatering one", Tim Paine said that the Australian team will be eyeing for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final. Tim Paine said that the team has completely changed its approach since India last faced Australia. Paine added that because of the new approach, the team were able to defeat Pakistan and New Zealand in the past. India last visited Australia in the 2018-19 season. Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended after the ball-tampering scandal.

“Every team wants to be ruthless, but I think there were probably periods in the Test series against India we should have capitalised on, but through wanting it too much, or trying too hard, or putting too much pressure on ourselves, we let it slip," Paine added.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine said that they won’t let India capitalise again. He said that if everyone from the team sticks to the new strategy then they have a huge chance to win. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from October 2020 to January 2021 to play four Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. The Test series will form a part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

Australia have completed their most dominant home summer with a 279-run win over New Zealand.#AUSvNZ https://t.co/LnrKkabEly — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2020

