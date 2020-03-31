Tim Paine Says It's A No-brainer That Bangladesh Tour Won't Happen Due To COVID-19

Tim Paine has been leading the Australian Test side really well in the last couple of years with the only series loss coming against India in the 2018-19 season. Under his reign, the Aussies retained the Ashes on English soil for the first time since 2001 after which they have defeated the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand at home. They could have continued their dominance in the longest format had they got the better off Bangladesh in the two-match Test series in June. However, Paine reckons that the Bangladesh tour is not on.

'You don’t have to be Einstein': Tim Paine

In a recent interview, the Australian Test skipper said that one does not have to be an Einstein to realise that the Bangladesh tour in June is probably unlikely to go ahead. Paine also added that they are unsure as of now whether the tour has been cancelled or pushed back.

The wicket-keeper batsman also mentioned that some series have been cancelled and whether ones which going forward are going to be continually cancelled or whether they will be postponed. At the same time, he also added that even if they have to miss those two Test matches at the end of the day, they would not mind it.

COVID-19 & its impact on the world of sports

All the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 that has made its impact all over the globe. Australia's three-match bilateral series against New Zealand has been postponed due to the global pandemic while the ODI series between India-South Africa (rescheduled at a later date), as well as the semi-final matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have been postponed as well.

The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15 and as per latest reports, the organisers are planning for an October-November window to conduct the tournament.

