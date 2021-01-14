Tim Paine INSULTS Sunil Gavaskar After Sledging R Ashwin, Gets Bashed By Fans On Twitter

Tim Paine had a dismal outing both as a leader as well as a player in the Sydney Test match. India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar was also highly unimpressed with the wicketkeeper’s methods and has claimed that his days as the team’s skipper were numbered after the home team failed to register a win at Sydney. Ahead of the ultimate showdown, Tim Paine mentioned in a virtual press conference that Gavaskar’s opinions will not have an impact on his team.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Tim Paine says Australia does not have anything to do with Sunil Gavaskar

The 36-year-old pointed out that he does not intend to have a back and forth with the cricketer-turned-commentator as he feels he will eventually end up coming second. The Australian opined that Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his assessments, but highlighted that his team will not pay heed to the legend's remarks. The Test captain also acknowledged that he let the occasion get the better of him during the last Test match but he is also optimistic of changing things around in the forthcoming encounter.

Sunil Gavaskar had lambasted Tim Paine for his antics in the 3rd Test. The glovesman adopted psychological warfare in an attempt to get under the skin of Indian batsmen, especially R Ashwin. However, the player's tactics backfired and the visitors ultimately staged a miraculous comeback to rob Australia of a crucial victory. R Ashwin, along with Hanuma Vihari, showcased exemplary composure on the field against a formidable bowling attack on the final day of the contest to help India claim a memorable draw.

Tim Paine was roped in to lead the Australian Test side to bring a new revolution. Considered to be the 'nice guy', the wicketkeeper-batsman was expected to lead the team with a fresh vision and change the image of the country after the infamous 'Sandpapergate' incident. However, the player received flak from all corners after his ordinary performance against India and was also reprimanded for resorting to sledging by many. Moreover, his comments regarding the great Sunil Gavaskar also have not gone down too well with the Indian fans, and he had to face their wrath on social media post the press conference.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

Ravi Shastri and co. will have to make some tough decision ahead of the Brisbane Test. With several of their key players sidelined due to injuries, it will be a daunting task for head coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to find a winning combination for the all-important Test. Australia have a fabulous record at Brisbane and appear to be the favourites ahead of the tour. However, India's resilience cannot be discounted, and they surely can stage a stellar win with an inspirational performance. The India vs Australia 4th Test will commence from January 15.

