Australia's Will Pucovski Ruled Out Of Gabba Test Vs India, M Harris Named As Replacement

Australia's young Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the 4th Test against India at the Gabba due to a shoulder injury he sustained during his debut in the 3rd Test at the SCG. Australian skipper Tim Paine confirmed Will Pucovski's unavailability on Thursday while naming Marcus Harris as his replacement in the Brisbane Test. Earlier on Wednesday, Pucovski skipped batting during the net session and was restricted to jus field training.

"He tried to train this morning and didn't quite come up," Australian skipper Tim Paine said. "He'll have a bit of work to do with our medicos to see where he goes from here, but he's obviously missing this Test match and Marcus Harris will replace him." Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday had confirmed that Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and his participation in the fourth and final Test against India hangs in the balance.

Will Pucovski ruled out of Gabba Test

Can Team India rewrite history?

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate. At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

Australia's XI

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

