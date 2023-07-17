Tim Paine Predicts Australia's XI For 4th Ashes Test, Leaves Out WTC Final Star From Squad

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 will be played on Wednesday, following Australia's wins in the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's Cricket Stadium. England, on the other hand, won the third Test at Headingley to build momentum in the series. However, they must win the next Test to even the series and boost their chances of claiming their first Ashes after 2015.

3 things you need to know

Australia is one win away from winning their first Ashes on English soil since 2001

Australia is up 2-1 in the Ashes series

The 4th Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester

Former Australian captain talks about a change in the Australian Team

Tim Paine, the former Australian cricket captain, has disclosed a change in the roster for the forthcoming fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, which begins July 19. Paine, who was formerly the team's wicketkeeper-batsman, feels Josh Hazlewood is going to replace Scott Boland in Manchester.

Boland, who was a standout in the World Test Championship final against India, has failed to make an impression in the Ashes series so far. Despite his prior strong performances, the Victorian bowler failed to take a wicket in the third Ashes Test and could not control the opposition's scoring pace. Hazlewood only played the 2nd Test at Lord’s Cricket Stadium and took 5 wickets.

Paine stated on the SEN Tassie Breakfast that the team will remain mostly unchanged, with the exception of Hazlewood replacing Boland in the upcoming ENG vs AUS clash. He stated:

People are going to be slightly disappointed if you’re looking for any headlines or any drastic changes. Usman Khawaja, David Warner stay in the side, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head at five. I’m sticking with Mitchell Marsh at six, Alex Carey at seven, Mitch Starc at eight, captain Patty Cummins at nine, Todd Murphy at 10 and number 11, I’m going back to Josh Hazlewood. So the change there is Hazlewood for Boland.

Tim Paine doesn't want to include Cameron Green in starting XI for 4th Test

No Cam Green. We do want players to feel comfortable in the XI, however, I think Mitch Marsh just demands selection. In a big series like this, when someone comes in and takes the spot and grabs it like that, I think you’ve got to stick with a guy who is clearly in form and at the peak of his powers. Mitch Marsh gets the nod for me.

Cameron Green's exclusion from the team was justified by Tim Paine, who cited Mitchell Marsh's outstanding play and worthy inclusion. Paine emphasized that Marsh's great performance, which included an explosive 118 runs at Headingley and a significant presence for the Australian team, showed off his best traits. However, they lost to England by 3 wickets.