Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Backs His Aggression; Says Skipper 'never Crossed The Line'

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been drawing flak for his aggression was backed by his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who said that the skipper never crossed the line of aggression on the field. Kohli, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves, was all charged up on the second day of the Test match and gave a fiery send-off to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and opener Tom Latham.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said that Kohli's aggression is his strength and that it pumps the skipper.

'When he (Kohli) is doing well with the same aggression for the country, then everyone appreciates. I have always believed that yes, aggression is his strength, but there is a thin line between aggression and ‘battamizi’ (misbehaviour). He never crosses that line, and he should not. Aggression pumps him up to do well,” Sharma told a group of reporters."

Meanwhile, India suffered the defeat in less than three days as New Zealand completed a memorable series sweep in the second Test in Christ Church on Monday.

Rajkumar Sharma on Virat's lean patch

Kohli had an unforgettable tour with the bat as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once in the ODI. Furthermore, in the Test series, the Indian skipper failed to even go past the 20-run mark. Speaking about the same, Sharma said that every player goes through a rough patch, asserting that Virat is a good player and knows where he is going wrong.

“Every player goes through a lean patch. There is something called the law of averages in cricket. Maybe, that has caught up. There is nothing to worry about. He is too good a player and he knows where it is going wrong. We have already discussed that. He will be back,” Sharma said.

Kane Williamson Calls Virat Kohli 'Passionate'

Kane Williamson was very happy after New Zealand registered a 2-0 whitewash over India as they won the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval at Christchurch in just under three days. However, the Kiwi skipper was full of praise for his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli when he was asked about Kohli's brash send-off during the Black Caps' first innings on Day 2.

During the post-match press conference when a reporter had asked Williamson about Kohli's aggressive send-off, he said that the Indian skipper is passionate on the field. He also urged that there is absolutely no need for anyone to read too much into it.

