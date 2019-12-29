Nasser Hussain 'pleased' As Ben Stokes And Stuart Broad Have Ugly Spat On The Field

Nasser Hussain seemed to enjoy the on-field spat between English team-mates Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad during the Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Hussain was in the commentary box during the incident along with the legendary West Indian speedster Michael Holding.

WATCH: Teammates collide as Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad have ugly spat during England-SA test

'I am pleased that a few words were exchanged': Nasser Hussain

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain who was commentating when the English vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in an ugly spat went on to say that he was pleased with what was going around.

''I am pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. They have got a problem with each other. Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with. England’s vice-captain picks him up on it. I don’t mind that at all'', said Nasser Hussain on air.

Meanwhile, his co-commentator Michael Holding hoped that the spat would end soon.

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad's heated argument

English all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in a heated on-field argument during South Africa's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test match. It is still unknown as to what might have resulted in an argument but when the visitors were involved in team-huddle after the fall of a South African wicket, Broad could be seen saying something while Stokes shot back at him.

The vice-captain seemed to have lost his composure while he was saying something to Broad whereas, the speedster could be seen trying to make his point clear as the English team-mates looked on and surprisingly, no one was spotted acting as a peacemaker. In the end, the duo was seen giving a fist bump to each other.

South Africa draw first blood

Chasing a huge target of 376, the Proteas seemed to be in control after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley's 92-run opening stand. After Burns was dismissed for 84, the visitors started losing their way in the run chase. Skipper Joe Root tried to steady the innings with a valiant knock of 48. However, it was just not enough as the visitors were bundled out for 268 as the Proteas registered a convincing 107-run win. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 4/103 at an economy rate of 4.29 including three maidens.

