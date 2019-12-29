Teammates Collide As Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad Have Ugly Spat During England-SA Test

South Africa will be hoping for an English batting collapse while England will be looking to get past the finish line without too many hiccups in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the Supersport Park in Centurion. However, a shocking incident between a couple of English players on Day 3 was what had stood out the most.

READ: ICC's query about fans' favourite moment of 2010s has only one answer - Williamson's smile

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad's heated argument

English all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes and veteran pacer Stuart Broad were involved in a heated on-field argument during South Africa's second innings on Day 3 of the first Test match. It is still unknown as to what might have resulted in an argument but when the visitors were involved in team-huddle after the fall of a South African wicket, Broad could be seen saying something while Stokes shot back at him.

The vice-captain seemed to have lost his composure while he was saying something to Broad whereas, the speedster could be seen trying to make his point clear as the English team-mates looked on and surprisingly, no one was spotted acting as a peacemaker. In the end, the duo was seen giving a fist bump to each other. The video was also posted on social media. Watch it here.

WATCH: Wicked ball triggers Cricket Australia challenge: 'Bet you've never seen one like that'

Commentators talk about the on-field argument

Legendary West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding and former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who were commentating when this incident had taken place spoke about what might have gone wrong between the two.

''That doesn't look like a very friendly conversation, does it? I am not too sure what started it but hopefully, it will end soon. When Pretorious was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain, the vice-captain and Stuart Broad,'' ''Not too sure about what it was all about, what started it. Obviously, the vice-captain was not a very happy man'', said Michael Holding on air.

Meanwhile, Holding's co-commentator Nasser Hussain was happy with what he had witnessed and this is what he had to say on air.

''I am pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. They have got a problem with each other. Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with. England’s vice-captain picks him up on it. I don’t mind that at all.”

READ: Throwback to 'Dhoni falls short yet again' - CSK & India's heartbreaking moments

WATCH: 'That's quick': Tim Paine won't wait for umpire's nod after his lightning-fast glovework