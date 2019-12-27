Time Paine Baffled With DRS As Review Grants Taylor Lifeline In Boxing Day Test

Australia test captain Tim Paine, on Friday, lashed out on the Decision Review System (DRS) and the use of technology in the game after he was given out by the DRS on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand at the MCG. Paine who was on the way to notch up a century was trapped leg-before the wicket off Neil Wagner's delivery when he was at 79. The on-field umpire had ruled him not out but New Zealand reviewed the decision, after which, the third umpire ruled in favour of the Blackcaps.

Paine on DRS: Don't start

At stumps on the second day, when Paine was asked about DRS and the delivery that got him out, he responded, "Don't start. I thought from the length that it pitched, and the bloke bowling around the wicket, it's pretty difficult to hit you in line, and hit the stumps." Paine added that he has some doubts regarding the technology's accuracy and that there is no doubt about that.

Adding to Paine's frustration, ace New Zealand player, Ross Taylor was given another life by the DRS after being given out by the on-field umpire. Taylor, who was also adjourned lbw, survived through after the ball-tracking showed that the delivery was missing the stumps. At this moment on the field, frustrated Paine took to Taylor as he said, "That’s twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck.”

Commenting on Taylor being granted another life in the game, Paine said, "And then you get one late tonight which, the guy's stuck on the crease, he's hit really full and it's going over, so it's disappointing and it makes me angry. I won't go into it too far because I'll get in trouble but I'm just seeing time and time again, what I see to the naked eye, or watching it on television in real-time, and then what it comes up is sometimes a little bit off the mark."

Head's century takes Aussies to 467

On stumps of Day 2, New Zealand trail by 423 runs after Australia posted a mammoth total of 467 in the first innings at the MCG. Australia's first innings was laced by a brilliant century from Travis Head and significant half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and skipper Tim Paine. The Australian pace attack was also successful in scalping skipper Kane Williamson early in the day and also grabbed the wicket of Tom Blundell early.

(With Agency Inputs)