Tom Banton Plays A Mind-blowing Paddle Scoop To Perfection Off Jhye Richardson

Tom Banton played a stellar cameo during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. His enterprising knock gave the Heat some hope during their mammoth chase of 214 but, it was that innovative six which stood out the most in the contest.

Tom Banton's mind-blowing six

This had happened in the fourth over of Brisbane Heat's run chase which was bowled by pacer Jhye Richardson. On the very first delivery, he bowled one outside the off-stump as Tim Banton walked across the stumps and played a paddle scoop to perfection as the ball landed behind the advertising board behind the third man boundary.

''Oh wow! That is some shot. You won't see a better shot than that in the Big Bash this season. A rare of a fellow bowling a 142.9 20 rows back'' said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

That is incredible!



Man, we're going to miss Tom Banton SO much #BBL09

Perth Scorchers outclass Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bat first. Even though they lost their top three batsmen in quick succession, Marsh himself took the onus upon himself and smashed the Brisbane bowlers to all parts of the ground. He finished unbeaten on a 41-ball 93 at a strike rate of 226.83 which included three boundaries and eight maximums as the Scorchers posted a formidable 213/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, only opener Tom Banton managed to offer some resistance as he scored a quickfire 32-ball 55 at a strike rate of 171.88 including seven fours and two sixes. Once he was dismissed, the visitors suffered a batting collapse and even though Joe Burns scored a 27-ball 37, it just was not enough as they could only finish at 179/8 in their 20 overs as the hosts registered a 34-run win.

