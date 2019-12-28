Tom Curran Puts On A All-round Show As Sixers Beat Thunders In A Thrilling Super-over

England's Tom Curran put on a stunning display of cricket, both, with the bat and the ball as he took Sydney Sixers home after a Super Over clash in the Sydney Derby of the Big Bash League on Saturday. Chasing a target of 150 set by the Thunders, Curran came on to bat when the Sixers were left with no hopes of winning.

Before picking up the bat, Curran shone with the ball as he picked up two wickets while giving away only 23 runs off his four overs and also grabbed on to a spectacular catch in the field.

Tom Curran's heroics take Sixers home

Curran took to the pitch with his muscular arm when the Sixers were 5 wickets down at just 110 runs with 40 more needed. The all-rounder then found the middle of his bat thrice as he smacked the first three deliveries over the fence and subsequently taking the equation to 16 needed from the last over.

Curran then hammered the first ball for a spectacular six and a four off the next one. With just two runs needed off one ball, Curran couldn't find the middle this time as he stretched for a double but could not make it, therefore, pushing the match for a super over.

Tom Curran's night at the office:



2-23 from four overs + a catch.

35 from 17 with five fours and a six.

Clutch bowling in the Super Over.



Yeah, that's your @KFCAustralia

Yeah, that's your Player of the Match right there. #BBL09

Curran's super over was cut short by Chris Morris as he grabbed the all-rounder's wicket on the very first delivery. The Sixers then managed to notch 16 runs, courtesy of Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques.

Coming back to bowl Curran looked determined to take the Sixers home, as he gave away boundaries only on the last two deliveries of the over. Thereby, helping the Sixers emerge victorious by a run in a tense-match. The all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match for his heroics.

