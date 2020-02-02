AU-19 Vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming Super League playoff semi-finals, Australia U-19s will face Afghanistan U-19s. The match will be played at North-West University No.1 Ground in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. The winner of the match will secure the fifth position in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2020.
Afghanistan are back in action on Sunday, when they take on Australia in the Super League play-off semi-final!#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/B38SBvKx2T— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020
Also Read l LEP vs MOB Dream11 prediction, top picks, injury news and other match details
Mackenzie Harvey (c), Tanveer Sangha, Patrick Rowe (wk), Sam Fanning, Liam Marshall, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Scott, Oliver Davies, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully
Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq. Sediq Atal, Abid Taniwal, Zohaib Zamankhil, Jamshid Mir Alikhil.
Also Read l STR vs THU Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
A fast Afghanistan start is being pegged back!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020
Amir Khan finds Imran Mir's outside edge and Afghanistan are 46/2.#U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/ywJu3y9usP
Also Read l LAL vs POR Dream11 NBA prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details
Australia U-19s start as favourites to win.
Also Read l MIL vs DEN Dream11 NBA prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details