AU-19 Vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11: The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST at North-West University No.1.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11

In the upcoming Super League playoff semi-finals, Australia U-19s will face Afghanistan U-19s. The match will be played at North-West University No.1 Ground in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. The winner of the match will secure the fifth position in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2020.

AU-19 vs AF-U19: Game schedule

  • Venue: North-West University No.1 Ground, Potchefstroom, South Africa

  • Date: February 2, 2020

  • Time: 1:30 PM IST

AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Squads

AU-19 vs AF-U19: Australia U19

Mackenzie Harvey (c), Tanveer Sangha, Patrick Rowe (wk), Sam Fanning, Liam Marshall, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Scott, Oliver Davies, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully

AU-19 vs AF-U19: Afghanistan U19

Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq. Sediq Atal, Abid Taniwal, Zohaib Zamankhil, Jamshid Mir Alikhil.

AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Top picks

Australia U19: Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Fanning, Todd Murphy

Afghanistan U19: Rahmanullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Imran Mir, Noor Ahmad

AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team

  • Wicket Keeper: Mohammad Ishaq

  • Batsmen: Rahmanullah Zadran, Imran Mir, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Fanning

  • All-Rounder: Liam Scott, Oliver Davies

  • Bowler: Shafiqullah Ghafari (C), Noor Ahmad, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy

AU-19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Australia U-19s start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

