'Trust The Process ': Gill Opens Up On His Recent Dip In Form Ahead Of IND-PAK Clash

On Sunday, September 9, 2023, the Indian Cricket team will begin their Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023. They will face Pakistan, who just defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four encounter. Team India's most recent match was against Nepal, which they won by ten wickets after their match with Pakistan was washed off due to rain.

3 things you need to know

IND beat NEP by ten wickets

PAK beat BAN by seven wickets

IND vs PAK Super Four will be played this Sunday

Shubman Gill makes a huge statement ahead of the IND vs PAK match

Shubman Gill, the Indian opener, has expressed his thoughts on confronting the formidable Pakistani speed bowling at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Gill admitted that the Indian team had struggled due to a lack of exposure to high-quality Pakistani bowling.

The top-order Indian batsmen struggled against Pakistani pacers in their first match of the continental event, falling to a dangerous score of 66/4. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, persevered and eventually scored 266 runs. It's worth mentioning that the pace bowlers took all ten wickets in India's innings. Gill's comments emphasise the need to face a significant opposition team and adapt to the varied bowling styles, which may be a learning experience for the Indian squad as it competes in the Asia Cup 2023. During the press conference, he said:

When you are playing at this level, you play left-armer pacers previously at some point of your career. We do not play Pakistan that much as compared to the other sides. They have a quality bowling attack. When you do not face such a bowling attack frequently and are not used to it, it makes a difference.

Shubman Gill made a statement about his recent performances

Gill was open about his decline in cricket performances after the IPL 2023. He emphasised that sometimes a player’s batting technique is good but the quality of bowling is even better, which is why a batter struggles to adjust and get used to the levelled bowling. He said:

Sometimes there is no technical and it is about bowlers being good.. you can't change something because you don't perform in a match. You have to trust the process and game and take it forward. There is no confusion on role clarity. We understand it well and know the situations as well.. we know which position we will be batting and we are preparing accordingly. At this level, you have would have faced left arm pacers. When ever we come across a new bowler, it makes a difference. We don't play Pakistan and we are not used to them.

Shubman struggled against PAK and was playing in a defensive manner. It took him 10 balls to make his first run of the match. Gill only managed to make 10 runs from 32 balls before Haris Rauf took his wicket.