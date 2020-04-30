Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Fans Storm Twitter At Midnight To Wish 'Hitman' On Birthday

Quick links:
Indian team's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turned a year old on Thursday, April 30. As soon as the clock ticked midnight, Twitter went abuzz with cricket fans wishing the ace batsman on his birthday and sharing memories of the Indian opener. Fans also posted images and videos of Rohit Sharma's most memorable innings in his long career. Take a look.
Read: India's Hitman Rohit Sharma Turns 33, Mumbai Indians Wish Their Captain With Iconic Poster
Read: Rohit Sharma Tells Harbhajan That His Goal Is To Win 2 Out Of The Next 3 World Cups
1 Man— Mumbai Indians Fans Ra Ikkada 😎 (@mitelugufc) April 29, 2020
13 years
364 matches
370 innings
54 notout
14029 runs
264 HS
44.39 Avg
15861 balls faced
4 200s
11 150s
39 100s
74 50s
1278 4s
423 6s
11 wickets
148 catches
34 M.O.M
8 M.O.S
23 Wins as Cap
1 IPL Hattrick
5 IPL Trophies#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/jwjpRxi1vY
Just hear this melodious sound.!!@ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/ef33ksh4Nd— Its RaNa.!! HITMAN DAY❤️ (@BeinggRana45) April 29, 2020
Happy Birthday Hitman @ImRo45 😍#HappyBirthdayRohit— Reba Monica John (@RebaJohnOffl) April 29, 2020
Happy birthday to the man who means the world to me. @ImRo45 thank you for being you, for inspiring millions and for everything you do for people and saving the wildlife. You’re the best person I know, for real, and I feel blessed. I love you 4500❤️ #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/yB5BpHENli— Diya (@TheCricketGirll) April 29, 2020
Happy Birthday @ImRo45 😊🎂💐❤— Manish #HitmanDay (@IManish311) April 29, 2020
Timing, elegance, and power in your range hitting is so eye catching. 😍
Delightful to watch!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/kLOPJRdv64
Many cricketers will come and go but you and your batting style and Class will always be remembered.— Ꮢσнιтιαи ωσяℓ∂™ (@ImRoFc) April 29, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/wvDinKdcnT
Many many happy returns of the day happy birthday to you Gurunath #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/7oFb0ACP7g— Kanhu Charan Bera (@Kanhucharanbera) April 29, 2020
First ever cricketer to win 4 IPL titles as captain #RohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/HDOz283uXX— Happy birthday @Imro45 (@love_you_Rohit) April 29, 2020
Wish you happy bdy @ImRo45 🎂🎁🎉👑#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/6Da8bVOZpb— Jilan Ali Khan (@JilanAliKhan07) April 29, 2020
Rohit Sharma won't hit the ball hard mercilessly but instead, use his timing & lazy elegance to clear the boundary. He always has a extra one second to spot the ball. 🔥— D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) April 29, 2020
Here's Wishing @ImRo45 A Very Happy 33rd Birthday. 🎂❤#HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/h64xR0IL2P
#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45 May you have a great year ahead full of happiness. Hope we will see you on the field soon. #happiestbirthdaychamp pic.twitter.com/sTnJdfOtaA— Utkarsh Pant (@utkarshpnt) April 29, 2020
Happy birthday to the man who always made us proud with his hard work n talent, love u @iRohit45_FC sir 🤗❤️ hamesha khush aur tandrust raho aap 🙏 @RohitSharma_FC— Manoj Mishra (@ManojMi95943061) April 29, 2020
#HappyBirthdayRohit— Pavan Krishna (@pavankishna) April 29, 2020
GameWinner🤘✌✌love u 3000 Sharma jii @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/mVbUxxxpAO
Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Rohit Sharma Hails Actor For Creating His Own 'aura' And 'fortune'