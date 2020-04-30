Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Fans Storm Twitter At Midnight To Wish 'Hitman' On Birthday

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma turned 33 today. As soon as the clock ticked midnight, Twitter went abuzz with cricket fans wishing the ace batsman on his birthday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

Indian team's 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turned a year old on Thursday, April 30. As soon as the clock ticked midnight, Twitter went abuzz with cricket fans wishing the ace batsman on his birthday and sharing memories of the Indian opener. Fans also posted images and videos of Rohit Sharma's most memorable innings in his long career. Take a look.

Read: India's Hitman Rohit Sharma Turns 33, Mumbai Indians Wish Their Captain With Iconic Poster

Read: Rohit Sharma Tells Harbhajan That His Goal Is To Win 2 Out Of The Next 3 World Cups

Wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma

Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Rohit Sharma Hails Actor For Creating His Own 'aura' And 'fortune'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories