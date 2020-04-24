Rohit Sharma Tells Harbhajan That His Goal Is To Win 2 Out Of The Next 3 World Cups

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh discussed what Team India need to do in order to win major global tournaments in the future. The Men In Blue have failed to win an ICC event since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and have always faltered in the semis and finals in the following ICC appearances. Despite being labelled as strong favorites in the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side lost the final to arch-rivals Pakistan and last-four clash against New Zealand respectively.

'2 out of 3': Rohit Sharma

"In the coming years, we have three World Cups. Two T20 World Cups (2020 & 2021) and one ODI World Cup (2023). Out of these three World Cups, my goal is to win two of them", said Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session with former Indian and Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh on Indian top-order

"The current Indian side is dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The side does not have much confidence, there are good players but once Virat and Rohit get out, 70 percent of matches we tend to lose. There is a lack of self-belief," Harbhajan said in an Instagram Live session with Rohit Sharma.

'Need to find more match-winners'

"In our times, we had a lot of trust and belief. If the top three of the current Indian side are dismissed, then we have problems in winning matches, you need to find more watch winners. You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semi-finals, if you had 3-4 guys performing, we would have won the World Cup," Harbhajan said in the live session.

